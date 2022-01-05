ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 103,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -454.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

