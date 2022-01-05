ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,307 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Verastem worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $373.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

