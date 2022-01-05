Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Up 6.8%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 103,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 214,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$38.47 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

