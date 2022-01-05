Clime Capital Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAM)

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0128 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.
Clime Capital Company Profile
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.