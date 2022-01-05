ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $417,779.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

