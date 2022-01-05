Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NET traded down $9.01 on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,488. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.35 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

