CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 27,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 37,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

