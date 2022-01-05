CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Lowered to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,129 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,274,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

