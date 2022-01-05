CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 74,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 374,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

