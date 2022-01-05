Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

