Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Up 0.7%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.95. 341,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 419,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.