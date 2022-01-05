Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 71,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 85,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

