Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.74.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

