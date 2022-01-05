Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 27,000 Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 9.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 196.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Romeo Power Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

