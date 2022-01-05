Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter.

RTM stock opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $136.28 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.98.

