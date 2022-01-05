Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 252,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

