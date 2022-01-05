Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

