Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,526,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 331,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,593 shares of company stock worth $1,912,079. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.