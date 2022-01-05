Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

