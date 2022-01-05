Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.