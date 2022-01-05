Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 735,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,819,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,448,000 after acquiring an additional 682,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

