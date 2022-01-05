Comparing Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) & Its Rivals

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 45 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Healthcare Products and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 333 1317 2264 85 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.09, suggesting that its stock price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -169.30% -22.37% -10.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 27.14 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.38

Allied Healthcare Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

