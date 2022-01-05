Comparing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 22.82% 14.65% 6.42% Inari Medical 6.49% 7.23% 6.32%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 12 0 2.80 Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $577.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $128.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than DexCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 25.77 $493.60 million $5.23 97.95 Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.34 $13.79 million $0.27 343.57

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

