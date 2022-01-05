Comparing National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get National Health Investors alerts:

63.8% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.27 $185.13 million $3.13 19.18 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 4 1 0 2.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors presently has a consensus price target of $67.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Health Investors beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.