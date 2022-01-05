Comparing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 313.63%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Boxlight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.09 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 1.55 -$16.15 million ($0.29) -4.72

Boxlight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -8.80% -11.73% -3.81%

Summary

Boxlight beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

