Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

