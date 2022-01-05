Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of REFI stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $17.53.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.