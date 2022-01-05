Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 752,252 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 752,252 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $121,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

