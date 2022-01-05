Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 93,290 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.