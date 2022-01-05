Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.