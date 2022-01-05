Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.31% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 349.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 501,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

