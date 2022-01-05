Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.41% of Cintas worth $162,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Cintas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.48 and a 200-day moving average of $408.96. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

