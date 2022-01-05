Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $445.83 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.63.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

