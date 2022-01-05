Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 31,452 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,452 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Shares of SUM opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

