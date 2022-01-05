CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

