Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

