Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $255.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

