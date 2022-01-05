Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $254.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $255.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.