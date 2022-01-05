Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $33.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,833.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,200.45 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,757.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,681.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
