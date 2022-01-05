Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $33.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,833.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,200.45 and a 12-month high of $1,919.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,757.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,681.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,308.33.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

