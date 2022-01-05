Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.