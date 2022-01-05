Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,353 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 553.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.86 and its 200 day moving average is $590.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

