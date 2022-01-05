Continuum Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.