Continuum Advisory LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.82 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

