Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

