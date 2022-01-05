Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 257,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 234,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

