Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 303,082 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $308,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $15,607,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

