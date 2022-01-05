CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE CTK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 761,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. CooTek has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

