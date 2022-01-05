Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the November 30th total of 342,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CPPMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 54,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $584.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

