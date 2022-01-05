Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.13. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

