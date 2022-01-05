Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 803,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,095. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

