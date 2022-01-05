Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 52,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,222. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Corteva has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

